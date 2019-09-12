Pay Huduma number clerks their dues- CS Matiangi told

By Abraham Mutai via fb

But why people running government behaving like this. Most youth who were employed for Huduma Number exercise and the process was extended for one week are yet to be paid their money.

Their cries have been falling on dead ears and probably corrupt officials hoping to rip them off. Were this an illegal tender somewhere, money worth billions could have been wired long time ago.

Billions were wired for illegal contracts in the Arror and Kimwarer dams, Billions were wired in the Ministry of Health scam. Billions were carried in sacks across Nairobi by Kabura for illegal NYS contracts.

But we cant find money to promptly pay jobless KENYANS who volunteered to perform a civic exercise at a meagre pay. Dr. Fred Matiangi We are taking poor suffering Kenyans through unnecessary meanders. Government efficiency is the hallmark of civilized society. But here it is Kila mtu na chake. We cant even trust government to pay us. We can’t trust government!