Path to Breakthrough: Positive attitude, the positive vibe, the feel good Monday leads to big win

By Gordon Opiyo

Path to Breakthrough

Yesterday, after my prayer sessions I had a long chat with a friend who is facing tough times after being sacked.

Truth of the matter is that being sacked, when you are not expecting is the biggest punch against your life you can get.

Well, I think I hold the world record for being sacked and retrenched.. At the Weekly Review, just when I was joining the cartels of the Business Desk, Hilary Ng’weno decided against selling the brand and called all of us, folded a piece of paper and put it in his pockets – and pap the dream went. I was in charge of the Business Desk. Yaani I was the Sonko of the Desk. Those who know how newsrooms operate will tell you that whoever is in charge of the Business Desk is already rich even before you getting to the office.

Usually, there is a Bank, an Airline, an Insurance company, a Mega Telecommunication company, a mega Supermarket etc that is struggling. And the first person that they approach in order to cover their shame, their losses or Scandal is the Sonko of the Business Desk…… And many times they “appreciate” you by asking for meetings in places like Diani Beach, Malindi or at times Dubai to “explain” their situation……alafu when you go back home, they tell you “pole” for disturbing such a busy fellow….. And usually your coat will hang kidogo…… It is a super lucrative position… Equal to the head of EACC or Banking Fraud Department at DCI…. .. Well, the media houses have tried all ways to stop the practice, but I doubt….

So, imagine losing such a lucrative position, just when you have started eating life with a very very very very very very big spoon……

Kwendo Opanga, then gave me a column in the Sunday Standard in 1999, it was nothing compared to the super lucrative position I had at the Weekly Review. Just when I was settling in the Standard, Kwendo left the Standard, and my column was discontinued. I then joined Kencell (now Airtel) in 2000, it was yet another Breakthrough because I was posted to the Village Market, and was supposed to speak to the German customers who were not fluent in English. Just as I was settling, I was sacked after I spoke against the low pay and complained about the working hours bila overtime……. And that is not even half of the sackings I got. I would write a whole story on that…

Being sacked hits you hard. It is the most brutal thing. All of a sudden, you are alone. All of a sudden, you are turned into a beggar as you struggle to maintain your lifestyle.

You face depression, humiliation, heartbreak, and shock at the same time. If you are a man, you suffer more, your sweetheart will most probably leave you….

Yaani una Pata masaibu ya Ndugu Jero times 100.

My friend asked me “how did you make it?”

I told her one thing…. Maintain an attitude of Breakthrough.

Mondays were my best days. They were days that I woke up, knowing that “This is It!!”

Especially after powerful sermons on Sunday…..

That is why I have been against the closure of Churches and other places of worship by our Government Officials.

These guys have no idea how many people are kept sane by just going to the place of worship, and pouring out your heart. They have no idea what it means to go lock yourself in a room of prayer and cry for one hour. Yaani, unalia ya Ukweli.

They have no idea what it means to speak in King James English… Yaani, life beats you up, mpaka una pray uki Sema “Thou knowest”.

The places of worship are healing centers, they turn depressed and hopeless people into valiant, hopeful, and energetic people on Mondays, after powerful Sunday Services….

In the next few 3am Thoughts, I shall talk about rising up from the blow of sacking.

Today, I can only say that the positive attitude, the positive vibe, the feel good Monday -, after powerful Sunday Services… Were critical.

Having that positive feel, that positive expectation. That positive vibe that something big is around the corner……

That is the pillar of your rising up, and that is what pushed me through the wilderness..

I will share with you my path, once again…

That sacking may be the best thing that ever happened to you……. To me they were….