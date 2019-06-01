Pastor Ng’ang’a video exposes two critical things

My dad, the late Mzee Kilai Kisingu once told me that men who get beaten by their wives do not get ass-whacking because they are weak.

Their wives throb them because they know they can.

She will start by gently asking you whether it is necessary to visit your mother every month. Then why you should pay college fees for your young sister. And why you are the only one who pays medical bills for your aged dad.

Mzee told me that the lady will just be testing the waters.

Once you say yes to the queries above, your geese is cooked. She will turn you in to putty in her hand and finally she will whack your cheeks so hard that you will be left looking like Team Tanga-Tanga or 2022 or both.

But I digress.

I stand with ‘Pasta’ James Maina Ng’ang’a.

You see, a fool has to be told at some point that his or her stupidity is irritating which is precisely what the shepherd told his sheep who religiously take money to his supermarket located along the Uhuru Highway-Haille Sellasie Avenue roundabout.

This is a man who killed a lady through dangerous driving while stone drunk. He bribed his way through the investigative and judicial systems and was let off the hook.

The clowns who throng his dens of inequity which they christen churches pretended not to know that their ‘daddy’ was a killer and instead accused the devil of attacking the man of god.

‘Pasta’ Ng’ang’a confirmed that he has no churches but kiosks.

Stop being an imp.

The reason why the likes of Kiunas, Kanyaris, Wanjirus, Musilis and Ng’ang’as live in Runda, Karen and Muthagari is because of your idiocy.

Living in posh estates does not equate to blessings.

How can you give money to a man or woman to live a life of opulence and call that blessings while you squat in the slums?

Labbish!

How, pray, should your kids study at Kyamuthengi Primary School while those of your ‘papa’ and ‘mummy’ are at Manchester High School?

Takataka!

Why should you walk to the den of arrogance owned by ‘papa’ which you call a church while the latter cruises in ten different top range cars?

Matuta wewe!

Why should a man or woman who went to school herd his family to a conman house to be ‘blessed’ by an ex-convict?

Stupit!

If you want to be blessed, help the poor especially widows and orphans. Go to your village and identify one needy case and make sure that they either never sleep hungry or skip classes due to lack of school fees.

Your life will never be the same again.

For crying out loud, stop using your heads like military boots. Sieve sense from the nonsense. There should be a huge difference between you and a hedgehog in matters thinking.

Hedgehog is ‘kìthangaitì’.

Vulalì vakini!

—–