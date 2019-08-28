“Pastor Nganga is a pulpit comedian”, Lawyer Nelson Havi

City lawyer Nelson Havi has condemned recent actions by Neno Evangelism Ministries founder Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a who has been at the centre of controversy lately.

The priest was on Monday arraigned in court over allegations of threatening the life of Royal Media journalist Linus Kaikai, where he was forced to apologise.

This came amid the circulation of a clip on social media, showing him insulting his male congregants and threatening to render them impotent, actions that have irked Havi.

In a tweet on Monday, the lawyer bashed Ng’ang’a, saying that his actions have since relegated him from being a pastor to a “pulpit performer”.

He said that he cannot understand why his congregants condone his behaviour, considering that he is not new to controversies.

How do congregants allow themselves to be treated like this by Ng’ang’a? I will not call him Pastor because he is not. He is a pulpit performer, stealing daily from a gullible congregation. ^DoS — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) August 26, 2019



On Tuesday, a section of the male congregants of the church, through their lawyer, threatened to take action against the priest should he not apologise for demeaning and insulting them.