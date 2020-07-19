PANIC: Uhuru determined to hand over presidency to Raila in 2022, powerful forces trying to block him shall be defeated!

Prior to Uhuru and Raila shaking hands, the country was so badly divided and half so angry it was simply a fuse waiting to be lit and the whole country would have gone up in flames this time.

Thank God the handshake diffused tensions and the country has been at peace since, even as we face other challenges, especially economically amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are emerging dark forces that are keen at blocking Uhuru from handing over presidency to Raila in 2022, these are the same forces that forced Kibaki not to honor the 2002 MoU that could have seen creation of PM position that was earmaked for Raila. In 2012/13 the same forces prevailed on Uhuru not to drop his bid for Musalia Mudavadi.

On the other hand, much as snobbish self-interest and self-preservation crept in after Kibaki was sworn as president to deny Raila what was agreed to in the 2002 pr-election MoU, the same forces have started to creep in and deny Raila what he and Uhuru agreed to in the handshake.

To be sure, Uhuru’s heart is with Raila in seeing the successful implementation of BBI.

However, there are those in his circle who either do not wish to see BBI implemented or, if it is, not for the benefit of Raila at all.

This personification of BBI to Raila reeks of nothing but pure tribalism and hate, which must be rejected by all men and women of good will.

So far, Uhuru is doing a good job in fending off these forces but where we are headed is murkier than ever before, leaving all sides scampering for survival repositioning.

Unless those pushing Uhuru to shove Raila off a political cliff stop their shenanigans and let the BBI process play out for the benefit of all, their efforts may see the joining of forces between Raila and Ruto, for which they are no match.

Yes, some of these may be the same forces that wish to have Uhuru and Raila retire come 2022, but theirs is a quest for selfish reasons that do not and will not benefit the country.

By Samwel Omwenga via the Star