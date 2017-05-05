PANIC IN STATEHOUSE as Political THUNDER STRIKES, Research Report CONFIRMS Raila Most POPULAR and set to WIN August POLLS with BIG MARGIN

Political thunder in Jubilee

By Anyamah A

Jubilee is currently extremely politically shaken, following *new findings from a research from a collaboration of political scientists from various universities in Europe and Africa*

The research *has concluded that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the most popular politician that Kenya has ever had and still has.*

The research found out that many Kenyans do actually believe that Raila is instrumental in liberating Kenyans from the one party rule and the semi-dictatorial leadership of the Kanu regime. Kenyans, even those from Central Kenya acknowledged that Raila Odinga did fight for most of the political liberties that Kenyans experience; and that Raila is the reason, former President Mwai Kibaki ever became the president.

However, the research also established that despite a general knowledge among many Kenyans, of Raila’s contribution to the second liberation, they nonetheless upheld a political fear towards Raila.

Many interviewees expressed the view that Raila’s power and influence, which gets energised from his large political base that cuts across Kenya, may lead him into wanting to satisfy the voters political wishes. Research found that Raila’s political followers believe that only people from certain communities that have been in power have benefited from the political system, thence with Raila in power, they should also benefit (our time to eat).

Those who often voted against Raila, had *formerly* been convinced to view Raila as a tribalist and a populist who was keen to punish Kenyans from the central region indiscriminately for the many times that he had been denied an election win.

*But that is now changing.*

*And the 2017 elections will surprise many.*

The research found out that since the rising cost of living that has made life very difficult for all Kenyans, many voters are changing their voting tendencies. Most voters, particular young families are afraid about the future of their children. *Hence most Kenyans want change and are ready and willing to vote in the person who will change their economic situation.* Most Kenyans, according to the research, want to vote for the person who seems more sincere about fighting corruptionh The current government become very disadvantaged by the fact that they have already been tested. *Therefore, change can ONLY be brought about by a new and/or different governmnent, besides the incumbent. In this case, any other new government can only be formed by NASA or any other government led by an independent presidential candidate.*

With these new research findings, it can be hypothetically argued that the voting pattern in Kenya is changing. The element of belonging or proximity to an ethnic community is not going to be the only key influence on the voting choices the voters will make. The high cost of living and poverty (the lack of money to buy basic needs), is going to be the key decider.

*The research also found out that many Kenyans, including those from Rift Valley and Central are towing with the unliked reality that Raila is actually the only leader capable of fighting corruption.*

The research findings suggest that while Raila has always been deemed as unelectable, he (Raila) seems to be the probable choice for many voters, hence very electable.

This is not an election poll by pollster companies but a research that has NOT politically motivated. – Cord Frank