Panic On Camp Ruto As Raila Uhuru Set Up Corruption Conference In August

NATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION CONFERENCE TO BE HELD NEXT MONTH, SAYS RAILA.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga today announced that there will be held the National Anti-Corruption Conference in Nairobi where stakehokders and wananchi will share their views on how to fight corruption.

He says the three day conference next month will be used yo collect views from wananchi and resolutions used to intensify the war on graft.

He commended efforts being done by state agencies charged with the fight against graft to combat the scourge.

“People will speak. We shall listen and action will be taken” said Mr. Odinga. He said the conference is as a result of recommendations by the 14-man team that was formed after the handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta on the 9th of March 2018.

He says, corruption has crippled every department of government adding that it had become an impediment to the growth of economy.

Speaking at Gechauri village in Nyamira County during the funeral of the Late George Ndemo Nyagarama son to Nyamira Governor H.E. John Nyagarama, Mr. Odinga said the war on corruption was unstoppable and that it will go on until it is defeated.

“I met with the President in March this year, we agreed that this problem must be combated and culprits made to account for their sins” said Mr. Odinga.

He said the war on corruption should not be politicised and urged politicians to detribalise the exercise. “We can’t be running to our communities whenever we are told to account for the wealth we acquired illegally and start saying that we are being targeted”, he said.

Siaya Senator James Orengo told off Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen over his remarks that the former Prime Minister is involved in the ongoing eviction of settlers in the Mau. He said it was irresponsible for Murkomen to make reckless statements which have no basis.

“Raila is not in his league. He is a global icon that his boss Ruto cannot march” said Orengo. His sentiments were echoed by Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang who cautioned Murkomen and Rift Valley leaders against baseless remarks that can cause tension and unnecessary anxiety.

National Assembly Minority Whip Mr. Junet Mohammed said the handshake was the best that ever happened to Kenya saying that alot will happen as a result.

“The road to Canaan is still on course. Initially we had a road that was bumpy and it led us to nowhere. But now, we have picked on a new road that has the masses and we are sure if getting to Canaan”, said Junet.

Chief Justice David Maraga, Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Kisii Senator Prof. Sam Ongeri and a host of legislators from Gusii region were among the mourners.

