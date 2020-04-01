Panic in police force as investigations over brutal force to enforce curfew starts

By Wahome Thuku via FB

DEAR POLICEMAN

YOU were instructed to go and ensure curfew orders are obeyed.

Day one you clobbered people out of their brains and Kenyans cheered you on.

Third day you were still reliving the excitement. You took it higher and shot a 13-yr old boy from inside his home balcony.

NOW pray that your colleagues in DCI will be so incompetent that they won’t be able to identify which gun fired the killer shot. It happens.

Pray and pray that incompetence prevails here. Even pray that they cover you up, because your days are over.

Because should detectives zero in on you, then you are cooked. Will be on your own brother.

You will just realise how quickly everyone will social-distance you including the Kenyans who cheered you on day one.

Start looking for 1 million cash bail in the murder case.

Start preparing for life on interdiction.

Start looking for other ways to feed your family and educate your children.

Start looking for a lawyer.

Start preparing for life with no friends or colleagues to come to your support.

Start preparing for your pictures to be splashes in newspapers and TV screens and social media as the rogue cop.

Start preparing for your children to be called children of a murderer.

Start preparing for possible death in remand. I know two police officers who died in jail. You could even go before Corona leaves our country.

If you don’t make it out of jail, start preparing you wife to remarry and your children to have baba wa kambo. Repent and go to Zayuni a repented officer.

But I can repeat something for you to pray for, pray that incompetence will take lead and ballistic analysis won’t nab you.

……

Meanwhile Dr Mukhisa Kituyi in an interview on Citizen TV News from his home in Geneva Switzerland asked police not to act as Zombies, clobbering innocent citizens.