OUR POLITICIANS ARE A BIG LETDOWN

By Gilbert Okenya

Today MCAs were chanting igwee! igwee! to W. Ruto after he mentioned something about their proposed car grants and Ward Development Fund.

Nothing excites politicians like when you mention something that centers on their stomachs and welfare!

They can sing at your feet like kindergarten kids. Why is it that each politician wants to control a “development” kitty?

The area targeted for development here normally ends up being the one between their waists and chests – the stomach.

The other favourite area for development is their humongous posteriors.

The more the money in the “development” kitty in question the bigger the midsection and posterior of the politician controlling it.

That’s why all of them want to be governors so that they can control county billions!

It’s no wonder then that most of our politicians look like 8 months old pregnant women with posteriors that seem to follow them unwillingly.

If you are doubting me, go look at them today. In this type of development, the Homa Bay Governor takes the trophy.

With the wanton looting of public funds going on unchecked all around us, our leaders are a big letdown, to say the least.

If they were clever enough, they would develop the economy so that they can have more to steal and still leave something substantial for the commoners.

That way, as a bright commoner somewhere once quipped, they will help us to help them. But are they clever?