Options Available For Raila Diehard Supporters, All Is Lost But…..

By Hon Jim Bonnie

Agwambo is not a COWARD as some of his thoroughly disappointed supporters are alleging.

His political life that span decades has been that of COURAGE and RESILIENCE.

What Tinga is facing now are fanatics whose hopes were raised to the ceiling but that hope has has since hit a cemented floor.

He is facing a complex situation where his adherents were conditioned to believe that the only outcome of 2017 elections was a Raila victory or the highway.

A Raila victory and the Highway have both slipped out of hand; and this time maybe forever, dealing a killer blow to the high hopes of his supporters.

While in the past there was always another day for Tinga to vie again, the hopes are thinner in the present circumstances. A reality that vaporizes the bones of NRM soldiers.

This has hit his core supporters where it hurts most.

Nonetheless, with or without the much hyped swearing-in of the NASA supremo, nothing will change the present realities.

And the reality is that Uhuru has firmly etched his ass on the seat of presidency. Whether we recognize him or not is hugely inconsequential.

So what options are there for the revolutionaries?

Revolutionary struggle must continue. We must keep Uhuru’s government in check at all times.

We’ve County governments that we must also keep in check. In Kisumu Governor Nyong’o is doing a superb job, he needs our support.

Other Luo Nyanza governors are also busy fucking up Devolution.

We should also embark on strengthening individual parties in NASA. We must build strong, Democratic and progressive political parties.

But I’m not that mean you know. I have another option for you.

You can ignore all the above and continue crying over spilt milk for the next 5yrs