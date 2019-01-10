Opposition wins DR Congo elections by guarding votes, in ODM we ‘eat’ agents’ fee as Olgadrchs control servers

By Anwar Sadat

The provisional results from The DRC election shows that the key to winning against the system is being vigilant and guarding votes at every polling station.

The election of Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi can be credited to the Catholic Church and his campaigns that had agents at all polling stations and robust tallying center.

It’s a lesson to those vying for power, especially in Africa.

Don’t expect people to vote for you and still sit at the polling station to guard your votes. If you want the Presidency, be organized; have your agents, properly fed at all polling stations; have a reliable tallying center; and motivate your base.

Don’t just expect the Presidency to be given to you.

Congratulations Felix and to the people of DRC.

President elect Felix Tsekendi is son of former opposition leader Etiene Tsekendi