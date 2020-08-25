Open Letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta

OPEN LETTER TO HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA

By Kiberenge Jnr

Dear Your Excellency,

RE: DECLARE SENATE AS DISORDERLY

Your Excellency , Wairimu in Nyahururu, Atieno in Seme, Mutinda in Mbooni, Nekesa in Navakholo, Hadija in Garisa are keen on service delivery and because it is being delayed for reasons they don’t understand, they are heaping blame on Governor Nderitu of Laikipia, Governor Oparanya of Kakamega, Governor Nyong’o of Kisumu, Governor Kivutha Kibwana of Makueni, Joho of Mombasa, James Ongwae in Kisii.

Your Excellency, the heart of Devolution is in the counties and only if they can deliver on the functions appropriated to them namely health, agriculture, education. For lack of Civic education, those women, men, youth , and children I seek to defend in this petition cannot relate the current stalemate and childish arguments happening within the Senate on the revenue sharing formular to their lives and imprudent transformation of their lives. The drama in the Senate has nothing to do with revenue formular. It only offers bitter Senators a chance to relieve their frustrations, particularly those who have political scores to settle. If Senators were sincerely against the CRA formular because of the marginalising aspects in it, then the Petronila Were amendment was the perfect win-win solution. But they went ahead to oppose even the Petronila Were’s proposal.

Your Excellency Sir, men and women of honour elected and empowered to excercise sovereign authority of legislation on behalf of the people of this great Republic of Kenya cannot meet consistently 10 times and fail to reach a logical conclusion on a matter concerning the people who elected them. It is very ubsard, shameful and senseless, for lack of better words. I have painfully watched the sessions and fail to understand how an easy matter like revenue sharing formular is so difficult for senators to agree and Im afraid to conclude that such an important matter has been reduced to a matter of scoring petty political scores. Your Excellency I take this unconventional but constitutional step as a citizen to under score that a YES or NO are all decisions and the Senate has failed to come to any. I do not imagine that a 10th, 11th, 12th , 13th session will yield any decision. It won’t. It is blantantly clear they wont agree, regardless of how many sessions they hold and how many committees they form.

Your Excellency, I’m addressing you on behalf of the people mentioned above who in my imagination represent the country called Kenya. I seek to petition you under the powers bestowed on you to inform you that we the people are only ready to endure suffering if our lives are disrupted by situations we have no control over like war, natural disasters or a pandemic like the current covid19. For this reason, the Senate is honestly disorderly. Therefore, invoke your powers within the constitution and take charge.

In 1966, Senators were forced to come back as MPs and the Senate was abolished for a simple reason of boundary realization and reorganization of administration. In this case, the current Senate is in a worse situation; their disorderly behaviour is denying services to the common people by failing to enact the necessary legislation to enable the disbursement of devolved funds.

Your Excellency, this is not only gross, but also inhuman and blatantly insensitive to the needs of the ordinary citizens.

In the wake of the indecisiveness of the Senate, the ordinary people will remain the main casualities . The gains achieved by devolution are being reversed by a Senate of women and men who are engaged in petty supremacy battles . The greatest enemy of Devolution today is the Senate

As an ordinary citizen of our beloved County, I have taken this passionate decision to request you to invoke the necessary sections of the law to facilitate the disbursement of funds to counties and to declare the Senate as disorderly. If your government will decide to overlook the Senate and proceed to disburse county shareable funds to enable Counties to operate, so be it. It will be a wrong decision for the right reason.

Thanks in advance

Yours Patriotic Citizen

Kiberenge Jnr