Open Letter to President Uhuru as he heads to Kisii for Mashujaa day celebrations

By Brian mamboleo

OPEN LETTER TO KENYA’S PRESIDENT, HIS EXCELLENCY UHURU KENYATTA AND COMMANDER IN CHIEF OF THE DEFENCE FORCES.

Dear Mr. President,

First, I want to take this opportunity to thank you for deciding to honour the heroes and heroines through allowing the Mashujaa Day to be celebrated from the land of Abagusii people, this 20th October, 2020.

Secondly, I take this opportunity to welcome you to the land of Gusii people as we celebrate Mashujaa day.

The Gusii people have also been blessed with several heroes and heroines spanning to the time of colonial invasion of Gusii land.

One, Moraa Ng’iti of the Kitutu clan incited her people to resist european imperialism. As a prophetess, Moraa urged her confidant as well her nephew called Otenyo Nyamaterere to spear Stafford Northcote, who had be deployed in Kisii land as a District Commissioner.

Mzee Nyatika Mayioro cannot escape our memory how he ran bare-footed in 1953 in Ocean games in Madagascar. Despite starting his race some minutes before others were already on track, he managed to earn Kenya a gold medal.

Of course, Elkana Ong’esa, a master sculptor remains among others the best sculptor Gusii land and for that matter Kenya and the globe has ever produced. His sculptures found their way, to the UNESCO headquarters at Paris.

Other heroes in sports include Henry Motego, Isabella Ochichi, Hellen Obiri among others.

Thus as we celebrate this solemn occasion of Mashujaa day we honour this great sons and daughters of Omogusii.

Your Excellency, let me also take this opportunity thank you for appointing our son Dr Fred Matiangi n as the Co-ordinator of all Government functions. Essentially, Chief Minister.

Through his hardwork and diligence in serving your government with zeal, Dr. Fred Matiang’i is a LIVING HERO.

His service delivery in the ministries of ICT, Education and now the Interior ministry through your guidance, your Excellency, speaks for itself.

You too Mr. President you remain our hero. You walked with Omugusii people in 2007/2008 post election violence side by side.

Under your tenure, several developments have been launched in Gusii land where some, are still on-going while others are complete.

For instance, Gusii Stadium, which will host the event, is privileged to have its roads tarmacked. KURA has done repairs in the entire town, put in drain covers, repainted and reinstated bollards and marked all parking spaces.

Key access roads within Kisii town have also been done. They include Nyamataro-Daraja Moja (5.4km), the Nyatieko-Nyambera stretch (1.24km) and Daraja Mbili-Industrial Road (0.5km)

Of course i cannot forget the New State Lodge built in Gusii land under your tenure.

Last but not least, the people of Nyamira County also welcome you.

Once again, let me take this opportunity to welcome you to Gusii land.

Signed by

Brian Mamboleo Ongere