Open Letter To Parents Of Murdered Kilimani Girl Monica Kimani- Bishop Ngarama and Mrs Ngarama

27/09/2018

Dear Bishop Ngarama & Mrs Ngarama,

No one knows why bad things happen to those so innocent and whose life has hardly begun. For now it will have to remain the painful mystery that it is. Losses like this can make us challenge our faith; however, this is precisely the time when our faith needs to be in its strongest.

I am praying that your faith will help you through this very difficult time. I pray that you will find the strength to get you through your grief and sadness.

In thinking about your loss of only daughter Monica , I would like to leave you with the oft quoted words of the poet Ellen Brenneman, “We can’t know why the lily has so brief a time to bloom in the warmth of sunlight’s kiss upon its face before it folds into its fragrance and bids the world good night to rest its beauty in a gentler place. But we can know that nothing that is loved is ever lost and no one who has touched a heart can really pass away because some beauty lingers on in each memory of which they’ve been a part.”

REST IN PEACE MONICA KIMANI NGARAMA.

In Sincere Friendship,

Apostle Andrew okusi and famil.

Kampala uganda.