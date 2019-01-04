ODM Director Phil Etale ‘Punches and Destroys’ Senator Murkomen’s Teeth over IEBC reforms

By Philip Etale

Sen. Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen, Happy New Year. Hope you are keeping well. Btw, how is politics taking you? Hope EMC is growing by day. Having said that, I have read your post on the IEBC and why you feel going into 2022 election with the current Commission will be unacceptable.

Sir, when ODM/NASA made noise about the IEBC, you and your boss/mentor (you know whom) plus others shouted horse to the rooftop calling Hon. Raila Odinga names. You personally defended the IEBC and any criticism of the commission was met with heavy metallic rebuttals from you and company.

You ‘undressed’ anyone with a different opinion about the IEBC. Not even the public outburst by one Commissioner Dr. Akombe could make you tone down. The cold blooded murder of Mr. Chris Musando, days to 2017 general election couldn’t stop you from defending the IEBC even as Kenyans demanded to know why he was killed.

Dear Senator, for you to start launching attacks and directing verbal missiles at the Commission can only be described in one word ‘NONSENSE’. When did you realize that there is a problem in the Commission? Your ranting is utter BS and quite unfortunate.

No one stopped you then from joining the anti-IEBC crusade. For sure karma is a big bitch.

I vividly remember when someone close to you told the then anti-IEBC protesters that “Kenya has a shortage of stupid people”. Indeed, I am confirming the authenticity of that remark.

Sir, we were agrieved. We cried but eventually; we accepted and moved on. We are not interested in your megalomaniac utterances and unwarranted outbursts.

Thank you.

Phil Etale is the Orange Democratic Party director of Communications based at Orange House, Kilimani area, Nairobi.

Senator Murkomen is the Jubilee senate Majority leader and DP Ruto’s certified sycophant, he engages often in running verbal bs to up his value among DP surrogates.