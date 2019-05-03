Open letter to His Excellence Francis Atwoli

AN OPEN LETTER TO THE SECRETARY GENERAL : DR.FRANCIS ATWOLI ,NOM (DZA),EBS,MBS (COTU)

Salutation to you Dr.Atwoli.

By default, I am astonished by the kind of work you are involved in, every man is the architect of his own fortune, so to speak I have noticed that President and his Deputy President Monthly Salary, by virtue of being their representative you get a share, so today I don’t think you will be advocating for salary increment wholesomely which might mean all those you represent including the above leaders get a salary increment.

Kenyan Work Force

Kenya Population is hitting almost 47Million people out of this Its estimated that the government workforce numbering about 2Million People on a recurrent expenditure totaling Ksh 963,672,135,714.68-(equivalent to almost Ksh 1 Trillion as of 22nd March 2019) How much does COTU gets from the Government workforce per recurrent year ?.

The remaining General Public from Gingo Hills in Mandera County to Macaldier Mines in Kisumu,from Tapeis Hill near Kibish in Turkana to Ras Kidomoni in Mombasa Coast we ought to ask hard question given that almost 45 Million Kenyan are in private sector, each employed is deducted a percentage of monthly fees deposited to COTU,it’s a fraud of highest order to note that this is replicated to all Kenyan employers also have to part with this fees deposited to COTU accounts courtesy of NSSF which you are board of trustee.

Union Monthly Contribution by Over 20 Million Kenyans

Surely in the past 18 Years you have been at the helm of COTU, with each month collecting Union monies from President to lowest worker in Kenya, how much has been collected and what has it been used for, does COTU build Schools,University,Roads,Churches,Mosques,bridges on behalf of its depositors ? I believe when Kenyans workers will one day wake up from sleep they will storm your Kitengela Palace and snuff air from you, your two wives and 17 children’s for masterminding a national heist come obtaining monies under false pretense for the past 18 Years.

Cotu Elections/Nomination

For a majority of ignorant Kenyans to democratically remove Atwoli from Secretary General Position is as hard as removing coat and shirt from President Jomo Kenyatta portrait in Kenya Currency notes.

To Contest for COTU Secretary General position,you pay an none refundable Ksh 5 Million fee, you have to undergo a panel of vetting which is heeded by Francis Atwoli himself, surely we call for amendments of the COTU ACT.

President Uhuru,Rt Hon Raila and Dr.Ruto and Hybrid Government.

Surely we know and understand that President Kibaki while leaving office in 2013 left this country with a minimal and manageable foreign dep’t and stable standing internationally ,to date President Uhuru and Depurt President William Ruto have auctioned and hold our country at ransom due to uncontrolled depts. Which somehow was massively redirected to enrich a few well connected individuals and families it’s a matter of time before a rallying call “Don’t Be Vague lets get to Hague” begins.Going by the current families and households attacks in families set up, coupled with economic hardship I don’t for see Jubilee and its hybrid handshake governance completing its 5 years term.

Personal Tax Returns.

Its stated that “Fair exchange is no robbery” I therefore request that, as you advance the Kenyans workers plight today you will take time to inform them how much salary you award yourself (COTU) and awarded by other entities you are elected in, the scale of your salary in the past 18 Years you have been at the COTU Helm, how much taxes you pay and for which category of work you are involved in.

I believe your work falls under the state officer category and granted that your purported secretary general position you ought to have taken an oath of office, which I don’t believe you have ever done as COTU Secretary General. Your conduct over the months has been contrally to the norms principles and values enshrines in the Kenya Constitution thus putting your credibility , moral and ethical into question.

Skewed Anti-Corruption Crusader

I understand you were a Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission (KACC).In 2014 To Date you were elected the President of the Pan African Labour movement, the Organization of African Trade Union Unity, OATUU. 2008 to Date elected as Member of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization, (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland. 2011 to Date elected Board Member of Training Centre of the International Labour Organization in Turin, Italy. 2001 to Date Member, Board of Trustees at the National Social Security Fund (Kenya) (NSSF). 2001 to Date Council Member of National Industrial Training Authority of Kenya (NITA) .2001 to 2010 Member of National Aids Control Council of Kenya (NACC) 2001 to 2007 Elected Vice President of the former ICFTU-AFRO in Nairobi, Kenya 2003 to Date Elected every year as Director of National Bank of Kenya 2004 to Date Member of National Labour Board of Kenya 2005 to Date Elected Deputy President of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) based in Accra, Ghana 2005 Elected Chairman of East African Trade Union Confederation (EATUC) based in Arusha, Tanzania.

Despot in Africa Leadership.

While despots in Africa Political leadership sphere are being overthrown or toppled ……. I hope this will not befell you, having been at the helm of COTU 2001 To Date, 2003 to 2009 being a Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission (KACC) kindly what achievements or landmark outcomes you accomplished at KACC.

2005 to date you are the elected President of Trade Union Federation of Eastern Africa (TUFEA) based in Khartoum, Sudan, our hope is that President Al Bashir will be facing life time jail term or guillotine team.You being his close ally we hope you will embark in self-realization and resign immediately .

Housing Tax and Rotary Process.

Your acknowledgment and consent to the government to slash 1.5 % of their salary to cater for the Housing Fund, amounts to conflict of Intrest and erodes Public Trust bestowed to you by every worker you represent in Kenya.

By writing this letter I am aware that addressing you is similar to a fool rushing in where angels fear to tread the murder of Kabete Member of Parliament whom had claimed his life was in danger after he threatened to take top COTU leaders to court over corruption and massive offshore accounts worth billions of shillings. Could this be ascertained? https://intelligencebriefs.com/george-muchai-murder-who-was-behind-it-dissecting-the-alibi-killers-intent-2/ A guilty conscience needs no accuser thus will it be prudent that you inform Kenyans what beef was between you and the late George Muchai, do you old offshore accounts ?

In today auspicious workers day, which as usual will be a talk shop day and a formality procedure for you, we hope before you open your mouth for salary increment be very careful which category or classes of people require salary increment, it will be unthinkable to see Executive, Governors, Senators, MPs and MCAs getting increment.

Yours Faithfully.

Patrick Kamotho Githinji.