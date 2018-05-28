HERE Is Open Letter To The President That Went Viral, Caught Uhuru Pants Down, A Must Read

Dear Mr. President

Like a beautiful woman swamped by suitors, many crave for your attention every minute. While some have better and more profound ways of catching your ear, I can only but use social media.

I will ignore that you signed a bill attempting to gag me in this.

As I scribble this letter, I am seated in my abode; humble by every definition, stirring a cup of strong tea. It is not my beverage of preference but the month is tight and milk is luxury.

The tea is hot and as I sip it, it makes me stutter and incoherent like our economy under your tenure.

Maybe if I had a piece of cake to bite as an escort…Then I am reminded that the National cake has been munched by a few political elites and bourgeoisie leaving the rest of us to sip hot strong tea.

These however are struggles a Prince who owns the biggest dairy firm in the region and who owned land at age seven, wait- owns half of the Country would not relate to.

Oh, pardon my manners.

My name is Scophine Otieno; I am a youth in this Country. I did not vote for you in 2013 because like many young people, I voted along tribal lines. I am wiser now sir. I did not vote for you last year either and this time I wasn’t suffering from mtu wetu syndrome. The cries and screams and war like chants of tano tena did not stir me hard enough to earn my vote, it was your incompetent first tenure that saw you lose my vote.

I thought of how you and your cronies gang raped the economy, leaving it in ICU clinging for dear life and how that consequently put a huge burden on me as a young person in this country. The National Fabric was more tattered that the biblical Jeremiah’s loin’s cloth he was told to hide under the rock in River Euphrates. Not even your new found camaraderie with your once nemesis has been able to repair this fabric. Aren’t both of you reading from different scripts now?

Still, hear me out because either by popular vote or computer abracadabra, you are on your second tenure as My President.

I sip my tea as I prepare to go to work. I have no tangible job really, I hustle. Did you not promise us one million jobs Sir?

A UN report recently indicated that Kenya’s rate of unemployment is now equal to those in neighboring countries of Ethiopia and Rwanda COMBINED -Kenya’s youth unemployment is the leading one in the eastern Africa region

While you were reeling under the after effects of potent waters, your pal Kagame is drawing tourist and investors to his Country which in 1994 was a war zone by partnering with Arsenal. Rwanda does not have a more robust tourism sector than Kenya. Do you know how many employment opportunities this would have translated into if it was Kenya that had such a deal? Oh, the ‘girl’ in charge of that docket is busy applying gel on his curly hair and makeup. Last week, he (Kagame) was in France meeting with over 60 technology investors. You on the other hand globe trot either to watch Formula one or borrow billions which then disappear into the bellies of a few.

I will leave the comparison at that point because as Theodore Roosevelt averred, comparison is the thief of joy-not like I have any joy left in me really.

I am indignant and miffed. Many of us are.

We are not ALL asking for employment. Some of us can thrive off our talents but how is that tenable when the self absorbed, homophobic man of frugal understanding with a worm looking like mustache heading KFCB is busy bullying us on social media and killing creativity for those of us blessed in Art?

And he is defended by that Statehouse bot who used to steal perfumes before you cleaned his ass and made him Digital bla bla. Nah, scratch that, he was rewarded for identifying ICC witnesses who were later executed. Does it mean Statehouse has endorsed the licenses we are forced to pay to put content on YouTube?

Sir, we can barely pay bills while your nephew and children can hire a whole VIP tent to watch Rick Ross yet we must pay for YouTube!

What’s this obsession of yours with octogenarians and nonagenarians? Of what Value is Muthaura at the helm of KRA, or the toothless ex priest as EACC boss?

The only ‘youth’ in your cabinet is a stark illiterate whose portfolio is poor background, ex party goon and a soul so arrogant even the devil cows at his sight.

We cannot get 30% tenders because they are given to girlfriends, relatives, booty lickers and cronies who must meet the basic threshold of being politically and ethnically correct.

As we speak Sir, EVERY youth focused programme today is either immersed in corruption, management woes or not funded.

The National Youth Council a statutory organ pursuant to the Kenya National Youth Act of 2009 as an advisory, research and policy institution on youth affairs has been rendered moribund only surfacing to speak for politicians when their throats are greased.

The National Youth Service! I will not go there.

I am a self sponsored student trying to earn a certificate in an innovation starved, antiquated education system that churns less creators, inventors, problem solvers, change makers, critical thinkers, entrepreneurs but instead has reduced MBA graduates to placards holders begging for jobs from passing motorists and jostling for mere internships in supermarkets.

But how would you feel the pangs of this when you attended University abroad hosting parties and imbibing.

Mr. President, you have failed the youth of this Country so badly.

You know Sir, for once the youth in this Country are speaking in one voice against these wanton plunder. This is a very dangerous sign Sir- At its best an up rise, at its worst a revolution might be in the offing.

You speak of a legacy? Do something. Oh but then I remember…

Sasa nataka ufanye nini?

(Those who will go for the demos, mnipelekee haka ka barua, I am not fit enough to dodge bullets owada. Plus sioni nikipewa ruhusa job.)