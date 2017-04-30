Dear LUO, LUHYA and Kisii Voters In Nairobi: Do Not Be BE SELFISH, VOTE Other COMMUNITIES Too in the ODM Nominations to BEAT Jubilee in August

By Simon Ole Kirgit

Today I come forward to urge Kenyan electorates to shun tribalism and vote individuals with impecable record and also loyal to the opposition Alliance NASA. As voters, they must ensure they don’t elect a 5 piece suit of only their tribe.

For example in areas where one tribe is dominant, it’s only fair that members of that tribe be generous enough and look beyond their tribe.

In Dagoreti North, as much as Hon Arati is expected to win, the Gusii community should be generous and fair by looking for merit and vote other tribes for MCA positions. We expect that they will vote a Luyha as an MCA, this will help consolidate ODM vote come August. Remember Jubilee candidate is nominated senator Hon Ms Elachi, a Luyha. To win this seat Hon Arati will need 100% Luyha votes and that will be possible if the luyha community feel represented. We urge the Gusii to vote on merit a Luyha MCAs to make it easier for Arati to DEFEAT Elachi.

In Kibra, we expect that a Luo MP will be elected BUT the majority tribe should also be fair and generous enough to vote MCAs from other tribes on merit- we have Nubi, Kikuyu, Kisii and Luyha in the constituency.

In Langata a constituency that covers the rich neighborhood of Karen all the way to Mombasa Road South C, we expect a non Luo MP. Its fair, and logical, that we don’t dominate in all constituencies and in all positions. A non Luo MP backed by majority Luo/Kisii/Masai MCAs will be winning combinations come August 8th. We must look beyond todat nominations as Jubilee has Nixon Korrir, a Kalenjin despite Kikuyu being populous in the constituency the Uhuru party has set eyes on the seat and trick is to have other tribes support Nixon as a top up of the Kikuyu vote. Now, for ODM a non Luo MP candidate backed by Luo/Kisii/Somali MCAs will do the trick. We need the seat come August 8th.

In Westlands it’s expected that Hon Tim Wanyonyi will retain his seat and therefore it will again be fair that the majority Luyha community in the constituency looks beyond tribe and vote merit in MCAs positions in the constituency. They should equally elect non-Luhya’s in the other positions.

In Makadara Constituency we expect a Luo/Luyha MP but for a strong combination that will ensure super voter turnout in August we expect Kamba MCAs to be nominated.

In Makadara Constituency we expect a Luo/Luyha MP but for a strong combination that will ensure super voter turnout in August we expect Kamba MCAs to be nominated.

In Embakasi the story should be the same. Hon Sumra should be re-elected to represent the Hindu comunity in Nairobi that has supported the party for long, other tribes should get MCA positions. Rember Jubilee team has a huge following so any little mix up that will divide the NASA base will hand Jubile a win all positions. Lets vote wisely, vote strategically, vote to UNITE and VOTE WHILE THINKING of the Implications of the August 8th Vote outcome. Above all VOTE MERIT !