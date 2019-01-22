Open letter from a Kalenjin to the Kalenjin nation over 2022 shocker

AN OPEN LETTER FROM A KALENJIN TO THE KALENJIN NATION.

WE SHALL ONE DAY REMEMBER THIS POST

Hi Brothers, I’m sure you do not know me in person but you seem to know me, and my professional work/engagements 😂;You have mentioned me severally in your “Kila mtu abebe mzigo wake” crusade.

Nimebeba yangu na nangoja kumaliza kesi niendelee na maisha yangu pole pole

This man #William_Ruto, our man,is actually a devil’s gift to the Kalenjin Nation.

The man is a consummate pretender, a calculating hypocrite and a swift opportunist.

No doubt he is the most gifted orator of our time,a talented politician with unparalleled gift of the gap.

Very persuasive a man and a dye in the wool kleptomaniac, who will not pull any stops to acquire anything he sees for HIMSELF.

He is extremely ambitious, selfish, greedy and callous.

William Ruto will unflinchingly go to any lengths to achieve what William wants; using anyone who can deliver it.

HE CARES NOT FOR ANYONE.

He will give you a job and expect you to loot for him at your peril.

Once you are arrested or sacked (both for my case) because of your loyalty and service to him,he dumps you like a hot potato and instantly forgets about you.

He has no sympathy,no empathy,no regard for anybody or anyone’s family! Not even his as I have been recently told by his aides while trying to reach him for assistance on my ongoing case.

The world begins and ends at his ambitions. He detests and loathes any #Kalenjin who might seem to rival him,(even remotely) in wealth and politics.

That is why the likes of #HenryKosgey, #SallyKosgey, #FranklinBett, The #Moi’s and any other potentially moneyed Kalenjins are a no touch for him.

In his twisted mind, Petty Orators like #Kutuny, #AlfredKeter, #NickSalat, #IsaacRuto and #MosesCheboi must be cut to size and destroyed, for him to keep going on his upward trajectory.

He brooks no perceived competition in any way.

He is like God,a jealous deity! (Exodus 34:14). And I truly think he believes he is a god of some sort.

I suspect the refusal to assist the maize farmers apart from his business of #importing #maize and #fertilizer was also sickly motivated by the demonstrable fear that both #FelixKosgey and #WillyBett would gobble the same glory he gobbled when he was minister of Agriculture!

He had to make sure they failed!

He deliberately failed them.

You don’t outshine William my fren!

William won’t let you!!

He will mortgage the whole community for his selfish gain.

His #arrogance and untamed #primitive blind ambition and #greed will terribly cost us.

He hates professionals with a passion,an elevated hatred that only compares to his hate for professional advice.

He detests anyone who looks like he knows a field more and better than him,as if he was made to know all fields in the world.

***He accepts no advice***.

That’s why all his handlers are either #illiterate, semi-literate or literate #sycophants.

But my, and or our (Collective)biggest fear is that, out of his stupidity,he will alienate the Kalenjin from the rest of Kenyans. And as we blindly follow him,we shall look like headless idiots following a renowned thief, looter and high priest of corruption as he has been infamously reffered to.

We shall end up in opposition.

Yes, we certainly will! But that is not the problem ,the problem is that as a community we shall appear to be a bunch of visionless, whacky #kleptomaniacs and #sycophants following an arrogant failing lone ranger!.

The man is a #con and a #fake! Through and through.

But sadly he has captured the imagination and aspirations of the Kalenjin people and his following is near fanatical!

He shall lead us to #hell.

A bottomless pit, we’re approaching.

Brace for it.

#Ingen_mengit!

On the flipside,there’s an emerging hopeful section of which you seem to be part of, that see Mengit as a spent force.

These young fellows are openly defying his authority, and are voicing their displeasure in ways that have seen the King rework his strategy. His hitherto solid base is becoming a bit shaky though these efforts .

They’re the hopefuls-of

“If we don’t stop him right on his tracks,history will judge us harshly.”

And that is why I’ve risked putting what’s remaining of my once solid reputation in line, amidst the ongoing legal storm by reaching out, in the hopes that the youth will relentlessly and formidably push back against this tyrant. You ought to remind our people that one day, our future generations will look back and wonder how they followed such a psychopath!

The way post-Nazi #Germany is still shamefully wondering how #Hitler captured their imagination and did the unthinkable!

Lastly, it is worth pointing out that Most professionals, save for the few afflicted by the normal human selfishness,are aware of the true William a few seem to know. But they have no other way.

They just have resigned to fate..