Ongoing Demolitions Have Nothing To Do With Fighting Impunity, The Target Is Ruto

By E Njega

We all know that these demolitions have nothing to do with fighting impunity, restoring order or protecting the environment. I pose various theories that could unmask the real reason behind the circus;

1. They could be aimed at derailing Mr. Huyu’s 2022 campaigns by crippling him financially. They are the setting the stage to demolish his businesses by camouflaging it as a part of wider campaign.

2. In some locations the demolitions are being done to protect businesses owned by those ordering the destruction. For instance, the Ukay Centre was an ugly structure around the Westgate Mall. It had to go to protect the Mall’s aesthetic integrity after the recent beautification efforts around the area. Remember too about the demolition of Simmers pub sometime back.

3. These guys could be playing to IMFs gallery. The IMF has been in the country reviewing the status of our economy. Government needs to show that it is fighting corruption as it is only a matter of time before applying for bailout.

4. Many commercial buildings built in recent years by corrupt people are empty as the market is oversupplied. We can create demand by demolishing some commercial buildings.

5. This could be a way of justifying demolitions in low and middle income neighborhoods such as Kibra and Eastlands. The demolitions are meant to create a facade of fairness

You can add to the conspiracy theories. The truth will out soon.

There can never be justification for a wrong method to right a wrong. Everyone knows about the deeply entrenched culture of land grabbing including lack of concern for the environment and public amenities space by the so called private developers. This is something that has been going on since independence. Those spearheading the demolitions are the top beneficiaries of land grabbing and related injustices.