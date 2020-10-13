Photo: Deputy President William Ruto is undergoing troubled times, his boss President Uhuru seem to have disowned the 2022 pact.

By Gordon Opiyo via FB

3am Thought

One Thing You Should Never Do During Troubled Times

Have you ever wondered why Peter walked on water for a long distance…. but started sinking just as he was approaching the Boat?

It is written – “but when he saw the wind, boisterous – he became afraid”

All along, the wind was there, but he focused on his destination and The Lord, but the moment he focused on the wind, he started sinking…….

One thing you should never do when facing trouble and hard times is to focus on the trouble.. To focus on the consequences… To focus on the those troubling you etc… You will sink…

Last week, two friends of mine faced similar difficulties with extremely unreasonable Landladies… They both faced the same problem – kufungiwa nyumba…..

After talking to them, I emphasized to them to focus on solutions and not look at storm, or the padlocks, or the one who put the padlock….

I wasn’t in a position to help financially, but gave moral support..

One of them did so and just after one day, made a huge sale but the one who kept cursing the Landlady did not get Breakthrough….

One big lesson that I learnt during my troubles is that if you ever let hard times enter your heart – and lose your joy.. You will take a long time to recover.

But if you never let yourself be affected by things like bitterness, resentment and fear, you easily overcome….

I have told you about someone that we worked with at the Weekly Review – who never recovered from the closure of the Paper.. I kept meeting him years later, and he was always bitter, blaming Hillary Ng’weno about this and that…. He never actually recovered and it hit his health…

I also had the same problem, the very first time my landlord sent auctioneers.. I felt betrayed, I felt bitter etc. Instead of focusing on the solution, I kept focusing on “how could he do that?”

Hapo is where many people lose it. That is where we start sinking…

By the way, do you know that Wachawi na Waganga wholy depend on vexing you? They do things that provoke you to anger and bitterness…. When you lose it, you lose the plot?

Have you ever had an unreasonable neighbor, who does things that provoke you, that vex you?-just when you are about to reach a new milestone? Or just when you are about to get paid, the winds become boisterous?

That is kawaida….

Never be like Peter, and start focusing on the wind… Ignore the wind, ignore the waves, ignore the storms….

Lift your eyes to the destination and while at it, sing songs of joy and victory….