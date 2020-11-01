On the BBI debate the Educated are being used to advance a useless agenda that suits political masters

Photo: Dr Ezekiel Mutua, best known as the moral police boss

By Wandia Njoya via FB

It’s time to talk about the role of the educated class – academics, professionals and civil servants – in Kenya’s stagnation.

The politicians know that politically, BBI Report has no case. None at all. Everybody can see through what the dynasties are doing.

So politicians are getting lawyers, professors and journalists to argue about technical details and refuse to allow questions of context and legitimacy.

The other day the News Gang on Citizen TV even hosted a top GoK bureaucrat to discuss the proposals in BBI and completely evade the socio-political elephants in the room.

What is education for if we’re going to train people to talk in the clouds rather than vitu kwa ground?

Civil servants are the people who most desperately need BBI after politicians. A devolved government with more scrutiny from the people has always been an inconvenience for them. They are still tied by the umbilical cord to the British who trained their predecessors. They are educated on madharao for the people. So capturing everything, including culture, for the service of the government is in their interests. We can employ more Ezekiel Mutuas while bashing ordinary Kenyans with messages against the arts. We can protect our colonial posts from culture as the power of the people. Of course bureaucrats need BBI.

The educated class is even more out of touch with reality than politicians. They need patronage. They’ll protect the politicians. They need BBI to continue bureaucratizing public life. Because think of it: how do educated people earning from their degrees make money? But helping people get the credentials to navigate the bureaucratic system. Getting an accountant, a lawyer, a professor to be the bridge between you and bureaucracy.

Building Bridges is an initiative to build bureaucracy as the bridge between Kenyans and a completely outdated and colonial government.