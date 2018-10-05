On Referendum, I Will Be A Super Watermelon And Here Is Why

By Justus Atuti

Foremost, I want to make it very clear that I am not opposed to any call for a referendum gearing towards the change of some parts or all of the Kenyan constitution. I support neither Raila Odinga who calls for the change, nor William Ruto who is a critic against constitutional change. Here is my take.

A referendum takes a huge resource. It never comes for free. It is the taxpayers money that is used to advance the message and meet the cost of all the processes that lead to voting, tallying and announcing the results. The Kenyan voter is overwhelmed by high standards of living and high inflation. Already Kenya just went through 2 very painful, divissive and life claiming campaigns. Is this a priority in a nation where poverty, disease, inflation and unemployment lead in Africa, a nation lacking basic human needs and wants…where hospitals lack equipment, staff and medication? Could the money be channelled to hospitals to improve healthcare for the desperate Kenyan?

Laws are created for the posterity of a nation, not the prosperity of individuals. It is no doubt the constitutional change demanded for is meant to create more offices for greed…it is a demand for certain individuals who want to be in the inner circle of governance, by creating more positions for them, who feel it’s their time to eat too, as the rest of Kenyans sag in the shame of poverty and desperation, as all households are hit hard by unemployment.

How will the position of a prime minister and its surrounding proposed offices, for example, add value and improve services to the people by bringing services closer?

Ruto on the other hand is fighting hard to keep the constitution as it is, with the loopholes he is so used to, the loopholes he knows how to manipulate and steal from Kenyans and get away with.

It has now come down to a contest between two heavy weights, William Samoei Ruto and Raila Amolo Odinga, in the game of WHO IS SMARTER NOW, all at the expense of Kenyans. This is sad for our nation, a nation that’s famous for setting priorities upside down.

If I am asked, the constitution amendment is an upside down priority at this time, when as a nation, we are so deeply indebted, entangled in corruption and massive stealing of public resources.

When shall William Ruto and Raila Odinga contest over who serves Kenyans better by directing their energies in fighting corruption, impunity, grabbing and massive inflation? When shall they visit our hospitals and note the pathetic, sorry state they are in, so someone can urgently do something about it? When shall they realize corruption on our roads where the police have become daylight robbers, so this can come to an end?

As these two senior Kenyan politicians fight for power, I am suggesting a Sonko presidency, deputized by Miguna Miguna. Perhaps corruption will face serious faces,and a double edged sharp machete. To date, I am not convinced that Uhuru, Raila and Ruto are not masters of impunity and corruption. A cartel that’s only after their own good, not the common good of Kenyans. Only out to protect their inner circle

Finally, I have folded up the sleeves in readiness for the stones and crucifixion from the agents of Jubilee and ODM.Ready?……GO!