On Prison Beauty RUTH KAMANDE Death Sentence, “The Judge Obeyed The Voice Of God, Men And Women”

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Banana Peddler

Now that the court trial of prison beauty queen Ruth Kamande who was accused of murdering her boyfriend Farid Mohamed has ended, we are at liberty to comment on that act of extreme wickedness. We had been restrained by the fear of committing contempt of court. But the social media have not been so restricted – another case of invasion by the Internet.

The High Court sentenced Ruth Kamande, 24, the reigning Miss Langata Prison, to death.

The verdict couldn’t have been anything less. In the court of public opinion – reflected in the conversations in several blogs, on facebook, twitter and other media – Ruth had long been convicted and hanged.

In my opinion, the High Court simply obeyed the voice of God and men – and women too. To complete the circle, the judge who delivered the judgement is a woman! Justice Jessie Lesiit made the ruling at the Milimani law court on Thursday.

I always say that when a relationship is unhappy, it should not be kept at all cost and by all means. Had the two discovered early in their relationship that they were not compatible and had gone their separate ways, they would have been better off today. Now, one is dead and the other even with her stunning and striking beauty, is waiting to be hanged.

“I want young people to know that it is not cool to kill each other. If you have an issue with a boyfriend, just walk away and forgive,” said Lessit.

Althought it takes maturity for one to be patient while the other nags, to tolerate verbal attacks, greed and selfishness that afflict many today, I agree with the judge that no one has a right to beat or kill the other.

Although they say people who commit such devilish acts are possesed by the evil spirit, I can also add that Ruth shares this trait with terrorists, kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals. Just imagine: a woman stabbing her boyfriend once, then twice… blood oozing out… stabbing her again amidst wailing … stabbing her again and again – 24 times – and then mutilating his body.

I believe no woman created by God can commit such evil unless under the influence of strong drugs. Conscience – that open wound – does not permit a normal person to carry out a heinous crime. To confirm she is a hardened criminal, Ms Kamande showed no remorse throught the court process. Even the judgement unmoved her. The judge reiterated that too.

Ruth’s fate be a wake-up call for all wicked people today. As the Holy Book writes, there will be no peace for the wicked. And every crime must be punished both in this world and in the other world. But the fools never learn until it’s too late to seek mercy.

[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii Town)