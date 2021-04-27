On point: Blogger Dennis Itumbi’s leaked details about next Chief justice that has come to pass

By Dennis Itumbi via FB

GUESSWORK Predictions – Life is not that serious;

1. An order to vacate High Court orders stopping discussions on who will be CJ and interviews for Supreme Court Judge will be granted tomorrow

2. Within 48 hours, Justice William Ouko will be announced as Kenya’s new Chief Justice. ( Regional balancing, Ojwang, a Judge from Luo-land has retired, the new entrant is easy to guess)

. Ouko 8 marks, Nderi and Ngatia tied at 7 Marks and Koome 6marks

3. Martha Koome will then be appointed a Supreme Court Judge, after the interviews, to balance Gender. She is Meru, not Kikuyu.

4. The Counter guess-work is that Martha Koome will be CJ and Ouko will go through as Judge of the appex court.

4. After that Deputy CJ Philemona Mwilu will be kicked out by a captured JSC and Deep State.

5. Why? On the strength of a certain matter before court. And/or JSC…

6. In the matter the issue is suitability of DCJ to hold office

7. Once that is achieved Martha Koome, (If she does NOT become CJ) will be appointed DCJ. If she is CJ, the DCJ will be Ouko.

That move on Mwilu will also see Obado out of office and the Samburu Governor too

By the way, do not take me so seriously, am just revising for exams and attempting guesswork….

But, hey JSC, if my guesswork is right, please change the results,because otherwise,my guesswork will be elevated to truth.

I have done my part in GUESSWORK. Jaribu yako pia hapa kwa comments.. .