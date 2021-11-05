Oloiden Camp: Panari Nyahururu a beautiful place to be

Have you ever been to a place that is so ABSOLUTELY BEATIFUL that you get goosebumps looking at it?

That place is Panari Nyahururu 😍

After visiting Oloiden Camp and experiencing the Winter, this was a time to try something different from the tents & camps that we are used to.

But you see like most of the nairobians, we often take drives to Naivasha, Nakuru or Kajiado when we want a weekend staycation however we tried to think of another place that is a bit different from the obvious options.

We decided to do a drive to central kenya and of course the options were Tafaria, Chaka Ranch, Nokras but all these are very popular options with even all travel agents. I remembered though of a place i used to see while travelling Nyeri- Nakuru by bus, it looked nice from outside but other than reviews from Bookings.com, there isn’t a lot of info on it, even on this page, it has hardly ever been mentioned.

Took a leap of faith and called my buddy at Zunguka Africa Safaris to get their rates, to my suprise, the prices were similar to the prices we pay for Bed & Breakfast in smaller hotels in places like Naivasha but here you were getting full board meals included.

We jumped into our jalopy and started the journey, to make it a good drive- we ignored Goolge recommendation of using the Gilgil route and instead choose the Nairobi- Sagana- Nyeri- Endarasha – Nyahururu route – this was an excellent decision- the road from Nyeri to Nyahururu is absolutely stunning, very smooth, no traffic, if you aren’t keen, you’ll overspeed and won’t realize it.

After getting to our destination, we were ushered in very nicely, after a small glitch with the booking- we had unfortunately paid to Panari Nairobi Till number – we got into the Panari Carts and were ushered into our rooms.

Let me tell you, The Panari grounds are excellently maintained, the landscaping and arrangment of the whole place is the same as what we watch in movies about high-end estates in developed countried.

Panari Nyahururu is a landscaping Masterpiece

After a few minutes of settling in, we started exploring the place and to the suprise of our little one- we found a bouncy castle, trampoline and all manner of kid stuff set up outside our house – we later learnt that the whole establishment didn’t have anyone who had travelled with a kid and thus set up immediately we checked in with a kid.

Immacualtely clean establishment, very very courteous staff and VEEERY beautiful place in & out. The solar heated pool, Sauna, Gym area, Elephant viewing platform were spacious but didn’t have people in them 😓, we were literally the only ones using up the facilities – Also later learnt that 99% of the guests that were staying there were employees of different companies working thus not really in a holiday-ey mood.

Which makes me ask myself a question, why aren’t regular people visiting this beautiful establisment?

I guess because in their minds they think its really expensive 🤨

The buffet had a wide variety – don’t know about the other foods but when matoke is present, i only priotize matoke and the matoke was 👌

On one end of Panari is Marmanet Forest with a lot of elephants and on the other end is Nyahururu Falls, there is Hippo Point and Lake Olbolosat close by but we weren’t keen on visiting any of those places.

Honestly i can’t fault Panari Nyahururu and would recommend it to anyone to visit, if its not for the service, just visit it for the landscaping masterpiece, you won’t regret it 💪

Nyahururu is a cold place however the rooms have a fireplace, we slept with the fire still burning thus didn’t really experience the cold