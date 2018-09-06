ODM STATEMENT ON PURPORTED CHANGE OF LEADERSHIP AT HOMABAY COUNTY ASSEMBLY

STATEMENT ON PURPORTED CHANGE OF LEADERSHIP AT HOMABAY COUNTY ASSEMBLY

The ODM National Secretariat has been informed of the purported removal from office of the Leader of Majority Party in Homabay County Assembly this morning.

We refer the Honourable Members of that Assembly and the general public to the Statement of the National Chairman Hon. John Mbadi dated September 5, 2018 that called off a meeting earlier scheduled for today.

In view thereof, the purported changes are a nullity and you are therefore advised to ignore them as further direction and action are awaited from the appropriate organ of the Party.

Dated in Nairobi this September 6, 2018.

Oduor Ong’wen

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR