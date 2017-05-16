HERE is ODM STATEMENT on Attack and Harrassment of Phil Etale

PRESS RELEASE

ATTACK AND HARASSMENT OF PHILLIP ETALE

The ODM Party condemns in the strongest terms the attack that was leveled at Phillip Etale, ODM Communications Director yesterday evening within the precincts of Nairobi city.

Etale has been at the forefront of articulating the issues of the Party and informing and mobilizing members of the Party on key matters. As a Party we express displeasure in the manner in which such acts can be perpetrated right at the CBD with impunity.

As a party we are demanding that the government stops the harassment of opposition leaders . Harassment of our leaders shall not be tolerated.

Sen (Dr) Agnes Zani

Ag. SG, ODM

16th May 2017