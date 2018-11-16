ODM should be careful over governor Obado troubles, careful messaging is needed

By Sadiq Saad

ODM Party should tread carefully in Migori, the backlash, demos and crys of witch hunts should be treated with utmost concern, Obado is not a mere politician and isn’t a walk over.

Obado commands a good Migori support like an ordained royalty, let’s not forget he’s the pioneer governor who ran on a PDP ticket against a well oiled ODM candidate in 2012 and whipped his ass thoroughly to be crowned winner. ODM had to woe Obado to relinquish PDP for the Orange Party in second term, we all know what happened at gubernatorial primaries, it was bad, even Deputy Party leader Joho missed a bullet by whisker.

Be advised, with DP Ruto throwing support behind Obado, who’s his point man in Nyanza, it won’t be business as usual, there’ll be no smooth sailing folks. Pindra up to now has kept his mouth shut or forever face the ground wrath over Obado’s woes.

This guy is well connected down to grass roots, bringing him down is bound to be an uphill task, furthermore, they keep making him into an unbeatable lion with the frequent arrests. Hassan Joho is a product of Uhuru Kenyatta, only a fool will argue out with that point.

Eddy Muok ratego, the youthful politician who made the whole ODM battalion camp in Migori lost the senator seat by inches to a giant party, considering he was a one man army, imagine if Obado was free at the time and threw his weight, Dr Ochillo Ayacko would have been beaten like burukenge, don’t celebrate over Obado’s woes, it’s not over until it’s over. This is Kenya.

Meanwhile on Obado Ruto collaboration I think Antony Oyugi was right when he stated the following:

OKOTH OBADO

This marriage with William Ruto is humorous. Either THINKS he needs the other. Obado thinks Ruto can get him out of his current problems by dint of his position. Ruto thinks Obado can get him some votes from Luo Nyanza. Unfortunately both are wrong.

William Ruto has no capacity to save Obado from his corruption related issues and the Sharon case. Ruto had his own worries. From Weston to other corrupt deals to the ICC ghost. By identifying with Ruto and politicking, Obado is actually exposing himself to having his bail revoked. Obado should keep off politics for his own good. When he starts talking stupidly about Raila Amollo Odinga in an attempt to impress Ruto, he gets it wrong. Raila will not respond. He has people who’ll talk back at Obado and who’ll work him up into talking about the Sharon case. Based on his record of jua kali gaffes, he will

I see Obado’s bail getting revoked before hearing of the case in May next year.