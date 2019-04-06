Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

ODM SG Sifuna speaks out after humiliating defeat in Ugenya and Embakasi by elections

ODM SG Sifuna speaks out after humiliating defeat in Ugenya and Embakasi by elections

2 Comments

We had a tough day at the ballot. The entire ODM Party team put in their best effort but we have come up short in both Ugenya and Embakasi South.

I thank all those who turned out to stand with our candidates and the Party. We do not take for granted that you remain loyal soldiers of the movement.

We promise our supporters to do better as always. We will make no excuses. We will learn. We will rise.

Congratulations are in order to Hon. Mawathe and the Wiper Party and to Hon. David Ochieng for a spirited campaign.

#MbelePamoja

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies