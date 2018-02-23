Why ODM Must Appoint Edwin Sifuna The Party Secretary General

By Renee Nyakerario

An SG and especially a political party SG is usually the face of the party, it needs an individual who is vibrant, energetic and brave.. One that has a touch with the People and is always ready to speak for and on behalf of the party and address all matters that pertains to the entity..

ODM has its faults as you all say but it still remains the most popular party in this Country, it’s yesteryears glory has suffered major setbacks but all is not lost, now more than ever, we need focus to revamp our party..

It is for this reason that I endorse one wakili Edwin Sifuna to take over the position of SG, having known him for all these years and knowing how much he believes in this party, and what he has done to prove his capabilities, I can’t think of anyone better…

Wakili, hii kitu chukua, don’t wait for an invitation, it never comes in politics, we believe in you, chukua kiti, kalia, anza kazi, tuko nyuma yako!!

#Sifuna4ODMSG