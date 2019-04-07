ODM loss in Ugenya and Embakasi confirm Raila is a super nationalist, Ruto a minion opportunist

By Gordon KaLorna Teti

WHAT the SHOCK and AWE that reverberated across the breadth and width of Kenya following the outcome of the by-elections in Ugenya and Embakassi constituencies confirm about Raila Odinga

1. That Baba Pod Pek.

2. That Raila Odinga is still an enigma of Kenya’s politics.

3. That politics in Kenya revolves around Raila Odinga.

4. That Raila Odinga is patriotic and loves Kenya too much.

5. That Raila Odinga always makes political decisions based on national interest and not on political considerations.

6. That just like Nelson Mandela risked politically in his handshake with Frederik Willem de Klerk, Raila Odinga went for the handshake with Uhuru Kenyatta knowing very well that it was unpopular with many Kenyans and his supporters but was ready to pay any political price.

7. Therefore, it is accurate to say that because of the handshake with Uhuru Kenyatta that ushered peace and tranquility following a protracted and divisive presidential election of 2017, Raila Odinga paid a political price in the recently concluded by-elections in Ugenya and Embakassi.