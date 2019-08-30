ODM is not afraid of Eliud Owalo, will beat him pants down

Philip Nyamai via fb

You read Eliud Owalo’s manifesto and you realize that this man does not stand for anything, understands so little about the issues affecting the People of Kibra and is yet to understand the role of a member of Parliament.

The NG-CDF Amendment Act 2016 requires that a member of Parliament cannot actualize his or her manifesto without consultation with wananchi through periodic ward level open forums(fora). The same NG-CDF Act requires that the projects eligible for funding are only those that are falling within the functions of the National Government which are majorly touching on education, security, sports, environment sectors and other national government residual functions. So telling Kiberians that you want to build two ultra-modern stadia; building Maternity Hospital and provision of Periodic Mobile Clinics for selected diseases; Purchasing of a Fire Fighting Vehicle for each of the 5 Wards in Kibra is like stepping on the mandate of county government which I know Governor Sonko will not take politely.

Owalo is busy disguising himself as god for Kiberians since he is promising them to be their “Shield and Defender”. The people of Kibra does not need that, they need aforementioned developments as stipulated in the NG-CDF amendment Act 2016.

By the way Owalo is not interested in winning Kibra MP seat, his mission is to advance his personal vendetta with the one he ensured he looted his campaign resources in 2013 and later abused using unprintable words in 2017 after losing in the party primaries. At the same time, he is in business to make monies from yule jamaa.