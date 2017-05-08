ODM Chief Hon Oduor Ong’wen Releases Tel Numbers of FRAUDSTERS Who Conned some Party Aspirants

PRESS STATEMENT

IT has come to my notice that some people are using my name to defraud people of money purporting “facilitate” acquisition of nomination certificate. Two of such that have come to my attention are persons using Telephone numbers 0711306376 and 0721174931.

Our members and aspirants are here assured that I have never solicited inducements directly or indirectly nor do I accept such when offered.

I am aware we’ve had situations where people claiming to be genuine winners have complained about losers ending up with the certificates. We have established that there are cases where returns reaching NEB are not those announced at the end of polling. I’ve always pointed these to NEB when such are brought to my notice.

The primaries have given me a humbling lesson on the role of money, gangsterism, fraud and duplicity in Kenya’s politics.

Dated this 8th May 2017

Oduor Ong’wen

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ODM