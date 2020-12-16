ODM candidate bites the dust in Msambweni as Joho runs into hiding

ODM candidate bites the dust in Msambweni, after being wrestled to the ground

It is a sweet victory for the Tangatanga backed Feisal.

Victory is very sweet. Tangatanga must now enjoy an abundance of orgasm that comes with victory

That Boga Gii thing doesn’t look like he can win anything, but anyway he gave his best

ODM must mourn the loss.

Joho and Kingi and Sifuna and others did a good job, but the good job wasn’t good enough to surmount that which Sudi and Omanga and Khalwale did.

Congratulations to them. Congratulations to the hoof eaters, for surviving the pangaman

We cannot refuse to eat our hooves, because Boga has been made mboga

It is now time for the abattoir.

When ODM team landed from Nairobi to campaign for our confused candidate in Mswabweni Joho kept them waiting as he was playing golf.

His phones were always diverted yet he wanted to led the campaign.

Joho also deliberately refused to release agent money that is why ODM agents walked out just before the voting started! Boga lamented about this on KTN News live stream.

When Raila was in Mswabweni Joho was busy blocking party loyalist having audience with Jakom! Why?

Mswabweni loss squarely lies in Vipingo. He should take responsibility.