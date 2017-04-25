WHY ODM Board APPOINTED Deputy Party Leader Governor JOHO to OVERSEE Nairobi County Nominations

By Radier Jeconiah

We have been vindicated. We have repeatedly said these people are planning to subvert democracy and impose themselves as leaders in Nairobi. What happened today goes beyond proving us right. Sample this:

Aladwa, Jonah, Pastor, Obuya, and Owino – all of whom are Governor Evans Kidero known surrogates – accompanied by a large gang of hired thugs armed with crude weapons, this morning violently raided the ODM warehouse along Mombasa Road, breached ballot papers and precipitated the expensive cancellation of party elections across all of Nairobi’s seventeen constituencies. It is amazing NEB officials escaped the attack unharmed.

The shocking incident has led to an electoral crisis in the Orange Party and reportedly angered Party Leader Raila Odinga who only last week reconstituted the Nairobi County Election Committee to replace one that was seen as being to biased towards the Kidero camp.

The group that executed this heinous crime have, in the process of fearing election defeat, committed an unforgivable criminal act. They have also heavily embarrassed party leader Raila Odinga and undermined democracy within the party.

Aladwa especially, the so called ODM Chairman in Nairobi, by virtue of the office he holds in the party, is expected to be a defender and custodian of the interests of the party but this morning he led a gang of marauding thugs in exectuting criminal acts against his own party.

Obuya is Governor Kidero official bodyguard who is carries a firearm at all times. As a security officer, he is expected to uphold and enforce the law not to break it.

You will remember Elizabeth Ongoro was suspended and heavily fined for mobilizing thugs to raid Orange House where they also physically manhandled and injured the Party Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen. Elizabeth was also asked to make a public apology to ODM.

While this morning raid at ODM warehouse is criminal and remains a police case, it also amounts to a serious election offence and one that warrant disqualification of the aspirants led by Aladwa from the 2017 elections and the slapping of appropriate disciplinary measures.

We do not expect double standards in handling George Aladwa, Babu Owino and Kennedy Obuya who are all ODM aspirants in this election. Their actions warrant disqualification from the party primaries as happened to Ongoro. Governor Kidero who is a beneficiary of a ODM direct ticket also needs to be heavily repremanded for challenging the authority of the party leader as the raid is seen as resisting the appointees of Raila Odinga. Is this the thank you he can offer after he was given a free ticket?

In short, heads must roll! There are political and economic costs which must be paid. No mercy. This impunity shall not be tolerated.