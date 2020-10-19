Nyanza harvests big from Raila Uhuru handshake, check out list of mega projects

Some od DP Ruto’s tanga tanga bloggers like Viscount K’Owuor are propagating a very useless and very tired Tanga Tanga script. That the handshake between Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta 2022 is in fact not producing dividends for Luo Nyanza which is Raila’s political back yard while those in Uhuru’s region are gaining. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Evidence suggests, in the last two years alone, Uhuru’s government has in fact facilitated the following mega-projects in Luo Nyanza. This list is not limited.

▪︎Sh3bn Kisumu Port Relaunch

▪︎Sh3.8bn rehabilitation of old 216km Nakuru Kisumu railway line

▪︎Sh15bn Kisumu Brewery

▪︎Sh1bn Kicomi rehabilitation

▪︎Sh18bn Kenha nyanza roads (mostly upgrade of kurram roads to bitumen standard)

▪︎Sh20bn, Songhor-Tamu-Muhoro ni highway

▪︎Sh25bn Muhoroni-Miwani–Kisumu highway

▪︎Sh700m Hyacinth fight

▪︎Sh700m Ahero interchange

▪︎Sh1.2bn Ugunja Ukwala Water and Sanitation Project

▪︎Sh200m Ahero rice Scheme

Also there is the ▪︎Sh3 billion Ombeyi Export Processing Zone in Muhoroni which is about to get underway once the heavily politicized land acquisition issues are settled.

Sugar factories in the Muhoroni sugar belt region are about to be privatised under lease so as to be operationalized by private investors

And many more. Beduru mos.

By Phil Wesonga via FB