NTSA Official Caught Pants Down In Court, Cannot Answer Simple Question

By Kevin Omwanza

NTSA Officer: Your honor the accused person was overspeeding….we had speed guns measuring the speed of the accused’s car.

Counsel for the Accused: At what speed was he driving?

NTSA Officer: It was about 120 km/hr, way above the prescribed limit.

Counsel for the accused: How were you able to apprehend the accused person?

NTSA Officer: We chased after the accused’s car for more than five kilometers, when we were able to block it.

Counsel for the accused: what was your speed, if you were chasing a fleeing car, going at more than 120 km/hr?

NTSA Officer: …er….er…..er ….I am sorry I didn’t look at the speedometer

Counsel for the accused: Can we assume you were driving at more than 120 km/hr now that you were fast enough to outrun the fleeing car and block it? In the process committing a crime, putting your life, the life of the accused person, and the lives of several other motorists at grave risk by your dangerous and careless driving?

NTSA Officer: I am not the one on trial …..

Counsel for the accused: You may as well be (Turning to the owlish bespectacled judge staring from his throne), that will be all your honor.

