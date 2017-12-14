NTSA Official Caught Pants Down In Court, Cannot Answer Simple Question

By Kevin Omwanza
NTSA Officer: Your honor the accused person was overspeeding….we had speed guns measuring the speed of the accused’s car.
Counsel for the Accused: At what speed was he driving?
NTSA Officer: It was about 120 km/hr, way above the prescribed limit.
Counsel for the accused: How were you able to apprehend the accused person?
NTSA Officer: We chased after the accused’s car for more than five kilometers, when we were able to block it.
Counsel for the accused: what was your speed, if you were chasing a fleeing car, going at more than 120 km/hr?
NTSA Officer: …er….er…..er ….I am sorry I didn’t look at the speedometer
Counsel for the accused: Can we assume you were driving at more than 120 km/hr now that you were fast enough to outrun the fleeing car and block it? In the process committing a crime, putting your life, the life of the accused person, and the lives of several other motorists at grave risk by your dangerous and careless driving?
NTSA Officer: I am not the one on trial …..
Counsel for the accused: You may as well be (Turning to the owlish bespectacled judge staring from his throne), that will be all your honor.
Comments
Anonymous says
The NTSA officer must have been from the Jubilee regions. They perform dismally in courts,