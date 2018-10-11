Nothing Wrong With a 72yr old Driving a PSV bus, Its not like sleeping with teenager slay queen…

By O N

Today’s ‘Nation’ newspaper headline was: “CRASH DRIVER WAS 72 YEARS”….so?

According to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (UK), there is no evidence to suggest older drivers are more likely to cause a serious accident than others.

In fact, statistics show the exact opposite is true.

In 2014, 11,900 Motorists aged over 70yrs were involved in accidents…in the same year, 33,800 drivers aged between 40 to 49 were involved in accidents.

That drivers over a certain age are more unsafe than others is an assumption perhaps rooted in the idea that age equals accidents. Older drivers are statistically safer on the road than their younger counterparts as they are less likely to take risks.

Driving a bus is not like driving a 21 year old slay queen that 72 year old may find it hard to be optimally fit for a perfect exercise…

What the collapsing Daily Nation should be focusing on is CORRUPTION ON OUR ROADS, A LETHARGIC TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT, STATE OF OUR ROADS & other more important factors.

…unless the headline was targeting the Ayatollah who’s 73 years old & still interested in “driving” Kenya forward. Well, Trump is 72 and he is driving world’s biggest economy sawa sawa.

Why do Kenyans die in road accidents?

1. Corruption: National Transport and Safety Authority, allows defective cars on the road.

2. Kenya police are bribed to allow overloaded vehicles to pass through roadblocks.

3. Kenyan stupidity: Boarding overloaded vehicles.

4. Speeding.

5. Bad road design, unmarked roads and potholes

5. Drunk Driving.

Kufa dereva, Kufa abiria kwa sababu ya ufisadi, ujinga na uongozi mbaya! #SemaUkweli