Note to Kalenjin Brothers as EACC Strikes, Learn From Luo and Luhya on Ojaamong and Kidero

They came for Ojaamong, Busia county residents cheered up the EACC.

Yesterday they came for Kidero, the entire Luo nation is cool, cheering up the EACC.

Today, Uhuru has ordered immediate arrest of all government officers who approved construction of buildings on riparian lands.

Good afternoon my good brothers in Rift Valley. The EACC train is still on the rail. It will hit your comfort zones in the valley. Please, BEHAVE! Just cheer up the EACC sleuths and sing TANO TENA chorus. Valley thieves are not much special as compared to others. COOPERATE!!!

By Kamasasa Amos Ephraim