LAST WORD On Dr Oburu Odinga And Others Nominations To EALA

By G Oguda

Let me say this again.

Raila Odinga can even nominate his village lawn-mower to EALA and you wont hear my voice. Uhuru Kenyatta can as well nominate his family vodka to the Senate for all I care. These political parties you see around are not your village cattle dip where you get to decide which acaricide to nominate into the weekly overhead sprayer.

Some of you have parents who have never fought for bread at the school canteen and you want to dictate to Raila Odinga whom to nominate and who to leave? You think standing neck-deep inside icy waters at the Nyayo Tourture Chambers is like watching Spongebob Squarepants?

Be grateful Raila Odinga is still around to terrify those two ruffians sending the cops to bludgeon you to death. Be grateful for the people who foguht for your freedom to write nonesense on social media without your balls being lacerated with a rusty blade.

Kenya is not a one-party state. You can as well lecture your father to man up and form his own political party whereupon you would dictate terms to him on whom to join his mabati party and whom to leave. Your peers are busy burrowing underground tunnels into bank strongrooms and you are here attempting to lecture your elders on things they started doing when you were still a shapeless foetus?

UMDL.