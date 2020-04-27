No matter how much you try to use the bible to confuse people, you will lose 2022, others also pray

Today, Ruto and Tangatanga have become the biblical Pharisees. Their posts of late in the social media exhibit a prosaic and pseudo religious emotionalism lacking in coherence!

They have mastered Machiavellian theory that a leader must appear religious in public . To them they are pious and Puritans using paranoia to portray themselves as the hunted weak.

They would also want to portray themselves as having the monopoly of God the way Ruto had the monopoly of state tenders when he was in the system.

Ruto would supply eggs in Moi Airbase in Eldoret, Ruto would supply houses to the police when in the system, Ruto’s insurance company, Amaco, would insure government departments and workers when he was in the system.

The Hustler would hustle out any other supplier of Maize at the National Cereal and Produce Board when he was in the system and Ruto would have the monopoly of tendering and decides who had which tender of course at a kickback.

The reason why his online Janjaweeds more often that not are saturating social media with saintly and biblical massages is to hypnotize people, portraying themselves as holly and prayerful.

They do not have a coherent idea on where they would take the nation in the unlikely event that Tangatanga takes power. They lack in creative imagination on how to achieve equity and minimize charity among Kenyans

Their stock in trade is raw bitterness and greed for power without telling us that we have a blueprint of moving this country from a third world country into a middle income earning state. They are hollow!

No matter how much you try to use the bible to confuse people …Others also pray ..Ruto and Tangatanga do not have the monopoly of God the way Ruto had the monopoly of state tenders when he was in the system …one of the Machiavellian theories is for a politician to appear religious

By Lempaa Soyinka via Facebook