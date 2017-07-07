No Clear Path to Uhuru Second Term, Our Worry is WHAT Type and Quality of Opposition Will UhuRuto Make?

One month and Kenya will have a new President. Am more concerned about the type and quality of opposition that Uhuru and Ruto will lead and whether Uhuru will allow Ruto to lead Jubilee after their humiliating loss in August, and as the greedy Jubilee MPigs abandon them to work with the government. Uhuru can still run in 2022 if ‘rigging’ doesn’t succeed in August.

Am also worried about whether the warmongering duo will accept defeat and save Kenya 2007 like post-election violence. And am also concerned as to whether they have the stamina to endure accountability over the numerous scandals, hunger, and kipindupindu that their incompetencies and callousness has wrought on Kenyans. Whoever wins, I plan to be part of the opposition, coz I work best to check the status quo.

My penultimate goal has always been to make Kenya a state that optimizes and maximizes its potential and one that’s guided by the rule of law, where corruption is a thing of the past. Baba, I know you’re winning big, but brace yourself for being checked by perpetual oppositionists like me.

I am not opposition because I support Baba- have never been a Baba supporter- but we find ourselves on the same boat, united by a failure of the system. And trust me to hold Baba accountable if he doesn’t fix the system after August 8th. Jubilee supporters will really love me after August as I welcome them into the opposition, where I naturally belong, regardless of who the winner of August 8th is. I just don’t know how to support governments. Its so hard for me to toe the line or kiss A, to whomever that may be.

However, I predict a NASA clean sweep in Lower Eastern, Nairobi(55%), South Rift, North Eastern, Western, Coast, Nyanza. Jubilee will only do well in Mt. Kenya and Upper Eastern. And 40% of Merus are in The National Super Alliance – NASA. Without ICC, The Jubilee vote is more depressed in 2017 than it was in 2013. Being Baba’s last stab, Unga Revolution, voters will turn out in large numbers in ODM strongholds. I don’t see a path to an Uhuru second term.