No Apologies for Putting Jacque Maribe on Newspaper Headline-Check List of Offenses

By Caroline G

Kenyans, stop being naive, those who are ranting what has Jacque Maribe done to be in the front page of the National Dailies, well… Here are the facts;

1. She housed a criminal for a cool three f*ck*ng months….

2. A car registered to her name was at the scene of crime, was used by the suspected murderer

3. She has given conflicting statements with the suspect akin to covering up a crime of murder.

4. A bullet was found in her house, yes a live bullet like un-used bullet meaning there must be a gun in that house.

5. And worse still, she is a celebrity with close links to Statehouse who can easily compromise National Security

6. Police want Ms Maribe to record a statement in relation to the murder of a woman in Nairobi- that is a loaded statement !

Ask your advocate friends in this country, how many men and women are faced with murder charges in this country, but because they are commoners, the lime light has abandoned them and settled on Obado, who is a Governor.

Those are facts, ignore the bullshit spread by comedians like of Gidi Gidi, a Luo who can’t express himself in English, ranting on radio Jambo in sheng hahaha.

Same way people get married every Saturday and nobody knows about it, yet the world had to stand and watch Prince Harry wed Meaghan.

And for exactly the same reasons, the same girl’s engagement went viral, when many of you get engaged every day and we don’t hear about it.

Is it really that hard to get it?

Police want Ms Maribe to record a statement in relation to the murder of a woman in Nairobi.

Homicide officers investigating the murder of Monicah Nyawira Kimani said they wanted Jacque Maribe to record a statement to clarify a number of issues that have emerged during their probe.

Ms Maribe’s fiancé, Joseph Kuria Irungu, is in police custody following Ms Kimani’s killing. The 28-year-old woman’s body was found in a bathtub in her house in Lamuria Apartments on the afternoon of Thursday, September 20. Her throat had been slit.

Police say the car Mr Irungu was driving when he was spotted in Kimani’s house before her body was discovered is registered in Maribe’s name.

The Toyota Allion saloon car has been detained by the investigators.

“She is not responding to our calls but we have left a message for her, requiring her to come for further clarification. Even her lawyer says she is not responding to calls,” said an officer.

Maribe did not report to her workplace yesterday.

Irungu was also driving the same car at about 1.30am on September 21, when he claimed to have been shot and wounded in the chest by a gunman who allegedly escaped on a motorbike outside their house.

On the night of September 20, Irungu had told police he had picked Maribe from a club in Kilimani and driven to their house in Royal Park estate, Langata.

Irungu told police they arrived in the estate at about 1.30am when he spotted three men standing outside.

Irungu told police he took Maribe into the house and went back to the gate to check what was happening. That is when he claims to have been shot.

Irungu said he went back to the house and told Maribe what had happened. Maribe told police she was drunk and drove him to Nairobi West Hospital where he was attended to and sent home.

The two also told police they went to Nairobi West Hospital and Langata Hospital the same night seeking treatment for the gunshot wound. But yesterday, one of their lawyers told a Kiambu court that the couple also went to Kijabe Mission Hospital.