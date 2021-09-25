Never again should Kenyans elect a president with deep commercial interest, better Raila than Ruto

By Gordon Opiyo via FB

Never Again should we allow any person, or family with deep commercial interests to become President……

Kibaki succeeded because he had minimal business interests, and therefore made decisions to favor Kenya, not his private business……

Today, let me go back to my pet subject… The Grand Multi Choice Blackmail…..

Anyone in the Broadcast industry knows that Multi Choice (GoTV and DSTV) are extremely protective of their prime Football games. They even went to Court to stop sites like Hesgoal from operating in Kenya. They even sued Safaricom and Airtel for allowing streaming of prime live football matches……

So, why should such an extra protective and extreme Bullies like Multi Choice allow K24 to show the prime of the primest games on Free to Air TV????

Do you think in any normal day6, Multi Choice would charge you 7k on DSTV and 1,100 on GoTV Max… Specifically for Football games… Then allow another station to air the match for free? Man U, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool games are super prime, and Multi Choice would never allow them to air for Free!!!!!!!!

Never……

So why is K 24 showing prime English, and Spanish League games for free????

First, you know who owns k24….

And second, is the matter of GoTV frequencies that Multi Choice took from KBC.

Multi Choice cannot say Ng’weee even if K24 shows all prime games for free……

If they dare…. EACC will question how GoTV is using KBC Frequencies for very low fees and they mint billions and KBC wallows in debt and low salaries……..

So, k24 has held DSTV and GoTV by the balls….

As a Kenyan, just watch the prime games for free… There is no point of paying huge amounts if k24 will bring the best games for free….

Finally Baba is into small deals, he has no wide business interest as DP Ruto, its better Raila than Ruto a billion times!

DP Ruto can’t run away from the Jubilee Mess!!!!!

Ruto supported the SGR, Ruto supported the huge loans and Ruto supported the ridiculous and punitive 8%tax levied on Fuel………

We are in this economic mess because people like Ruto supported the reckless and ruthless policies of Uhuru…. When it suited them….

And only started crying when another new group of hirelings and eaters was brought in to help Uhuru ravage the economy……….