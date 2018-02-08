STATEMENT By Miguna Miguna From Toronto Canada on Lies Told By Jubilee Regime

Good afternoon, I would like to correct the false assertion attributed to “government sources” that “immigration officers accompanied Miguna all the way to Canada!”
That’s both a blatant lie and a ridiculous claim. Those advancing it might be doing do as a ploy or clever conduit to steal public funds.
The furthest the multitude and heavily armed flying squad and purported immigration officers accompanied me was up to the entrance of the KLM plane to Amsterdam.
The allegation that the heavily armed goons who had abducted, held me in forceful incommunicado detention for five days and subjected me to cruel and inhumane conditions “handed me over to the immigration officers who then deported me” is also materially false and misleading. The flying squad goons were there throughput and held on to me up to the entrance of the KLM plane!
None entered the plane with me!
On arrival at Amsterdam, I was met with a security officer at the Schiphol International airport and he took me to immigration where I sat for three to four hours as they investigated the claims by the illegitimate Jubilee government.
However, the Dutch immigration officers soon realized that they had been misled by the illegitimate Kenyan authorities and they let me go.
They laughed off the baseless allegation of me being “an unwanted person in Kenya” and the impression that had been created that I was a member of “an organized criminal gang.”
That’s why I was with Apollo Mboya’s sister-in-law alone when I spoke with him by phone at the Schiphol International Airport.
I intend to sue all responsible parties for breach of privacy rights for unlawfully publishing and disseminating copies of my passports, images and that of protected personal details without my consent; unlawful invasion of my privacy, personal space, sanctity and home; unlawful arrest and detention; torture and cruel, degrading and inhumane treatment; defamation of character, reputation and professional integrity and standing; wanton and willful destruction of personal property; illegal search and seizure; abrogation of numerous constitutional rights, among others. My advocates have firm instructions to proceed. Thanks.
– Dr. Miguna Miguna
Anyi Mwanza says
Kisungu je!
omot says
keep up bro. The biggest wealth that a man can acquire on earth is fighting for justice and setting free those whom the system continue to deprive from their right. We are with you to the end. God bless
omot says
noma says
on point bro
Anonymous says
I would like Miguna Miguna to be the Minister of Constitutional Affairs in Raila’s government.
Anonymous says
ALMOST ALL POLITICIANS IN KENYA ARE COMPROMISED WITH CORRUPTION AND FOREIGN INFLUENCE PEDDLING NOTORIETY WHILE IGNORING POOR KENYAN CITIZENS WHO THEY PRETEND TO SERVE!
MIGUNA MIGUNA MUST PROTECT HIS BRAND AS AN HONEST SPEAKER BECAUSE HONESTY IN KENYA IS A VERY RARE COMMODITY!
Khalwaleist says
The Jubilee criminals will pay Miguna heavily.
Anonymous says
May be Minister of internal security can suit him better!
Baby Gee says
When This Rogue Regime is called A SHITHOLE they get angry, Miguna Miguna is too Sharp for Jubilee when you rattle a snake be ready to be biten. Miguna Miguna you will win these cases because I have realized the Courts are also doing the right thing they are also fed up With this Thuggish Regime. May we contiune to pray for People like Miguna to live long to speak up for the Oppressed and the Poor so that Our Country can develop one thing With Miguna he is an honest person and straight forward no matter what, he has a gift of his own from God. Miguna you were brought up as an orphan therefore God will protect you throughout. Any weapon sent you let it reverse back to the sender. God Bless You and Your Family.
jst says
This regime is slowly sinking, these are acts of desperation. The more you persecute a people the stronger they become. Jubilee, you can continue strengthening us
jst says
Empires rise and empires fall. from Babylon to Assyria, Greek, Egyptian to the Roman empire. They were there but today are no more.This empire persecuting the voiceless has been there for five decades, period enough for a generation to exist.Biblical generation is 40yrs. time the lsrealites spent in the wilderness.fear not,the proud and arrongant will finally fall.The battle is spiritual and it belongs to the lord.General Miguna you are not alone