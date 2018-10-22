Nation Newspaper On Spot For Spreading FAKE NEWS; Peddles Rumours Instead of Facts

By Collins Odhiambo via FB

The today’s Daily Nation’s splash says that Uhuru backs Ruto’s presidency yet in the story they say Uhuru came close to supporting Ruto’s presidency. So in a way they are not sure Uhuru’s words actually showed support for Ruto’s presidency. One hopes that by this sensational reporting they are not vindicating Uhuru who told the same audience to ignore what they read in the newspapers, the meat wrappers, as he has no time for them. Or they are they could be provoking Uhuru to come clear on supporting Ruto.



But come to think of it. Why wouldn’t Uhuru just come out and declare his support for Ruto? After all, doing so, in my view, would stop Ruto’s early campaigns from derailing Uhuru’s big four agenda, something his legacy pegged on. Ruto is restless because Uhuru has not come out to support him, he has not seen the signal. Saying Ruto ‘tosha’ will make the man do everything to ensure Uhuru’s presidency ends on a high note.

