NASA Supporters List Conditions To Forgive Kalonzo For Betraying Raila

YAll is not lost for Kalonzo. As a supporter of NASA, I am ready to forgive his betrayal on the following conditions:

Procure the occult paraphernalia that Jubilee magicians used to perform their sacrifices and worship at Uhuru Park before the swearing of President Raila Odinga. This include two 7 foot long brown and pink snake; 4 live cats – Black, white, red, and green; 7 goats; birds feathers from a bird that has only one eye; intestines of chameleon; and Cranial Nerve IV of an ostrich.

Kalonzo must then perform a cleansing ceremony with his face facing Tseikuru, his left eye looking towards Western Kenya, his nose facing Sudan, his shoulders leaning towards Kericho, and his mouth facing Nyalgunga.

After positioning himself as described above, he must then call the name of Moses Kuria 27 times as he skins the snakes. Then use the skin of the snake to wrap the cats which he will bury alive in Ichaweri.

He must then order the NASA bees to Statehouse where they will chase that imposter standing by the gate.

The goats shall be slaughtered on Need Basis like Tuju’s ministry.

When he meets these conditions, I will unconditionally forgive him.