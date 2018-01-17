SAD FACT: Raila Supporters Must Know; We Lost It, Swearing In Is Just For Negotiation, Nothing Else

Photo: Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi, he defended Uhuru win at the Supreme Court

By Anwar Sadat

There was a time NASA was so CLOSE to power. President Kenyatta had to operate from Sagana State Lodge for a whole week as his handlers tried to steer the ship and bring back under their control, a divided security apparatuses.

The Door to state power was barely closed; all it required was a guided movement towards the right door, and all would have been caput.

But because of indecision on our part, Uhuru reasserted his authority and took back the control of the instruments of state power. We lost a lot of goodwill among our supporters too.

Simply put, WE DID NOT TAKE POWER WHEN WE HAD THE CHANCE.

Though some diehard supporters of NASA may be offended by this, the truth is that the swearing-in narrative and actions around it is akin to a rocking chair- movement without progress; it’s taking us no where.

That thing is gone.