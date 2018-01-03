NASA Supporters Demand Raila Must Be Sworn In First Before Commencing Mass Action

By AB Murage

SWEAR IN — LET KENYANS CHOOSE WHO TO PAY TAXES TO — LET ENVOYS CHOOSE WHO TO SEE OR TO REPORT TO BASED ON JUSTICE THAT THEY SO PREACH — MAKE IT UNGOVERNABLE IF THE OTHER SIDE CHOOSES TO STAY PUT.

Beneficiaries of Raila Odinga’s life in opposition from both sides of political divide want him to shelve swearing-in and go for mass action instead. Some of them are extortionists that use the opposition name to swindle or extort money from unsuspecting people “in support of opposition activities.” When calls for mass actions comes, they wail at the top of their lungs because they know what they gain from the comfort of their sofas. Other than that, you don’t see them being tear-gassed or killed on the streets. They ask for money in the name of funding various comrade activities in Kenya yet it’s a lie. They want Raila Odinga to continue mark-timing in opposition for their trade to thrive.

I say NO! I know they will say that I am coward but let it be so. I say no because I have been a victim of extortion — not once not twice — sometimes in groups formed on social media in Raila’s name. That let’s contribute so much to help so and so that is under duress, or so and so that wants to coordinate such and such opposition activities in what not areas, or let’s contribute this amount required to evacuate so and so to Botswana whose life in danger under Uhuru regime, et cetera. Yet FAKE!

People have been killed enough since 1963. So, for them to continue being killed, a different approach has to be taken. Raila Odinga has to be sworn in based on facts and figures of August 8th and the constitution. People have to be killed protecting Raila and people’s presidency. Anything else must be done after swearing in. I am not going to support mass action with nothing at hand. The other side is used to such approaches. They scoff at us. It’s like a disease that has developed resistance to a certain type of medication. The tune must be different this time. I am not going to support mass action or assist victims of any mass action that takes place before swearing in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.